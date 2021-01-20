New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The global Moisture Curing Adhesive market is forecasted to reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The need for moisture cure adhesives is attributed to the rising demand from the construction and wood industry and its unique advantages over traditional adhesives. The market is experiencing high growth due to rising end-use applications such as cars, textiles, and footwear, and increasing demand from developing nations. Moisture healing adhesive services have different applications in the sectors of manufacturing, housing, electrical & electronics, and industry. It is also used in printing & painting, design, furnishing, flooring, automobile, shipping, packaging, wood-coating, metals, plastics, paper, corks, industrial inks, and equipment.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Moisture Curing Adhesive market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Moisture Curing Adhesive market and profiled in the report are:



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Sika AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, The DOW Chemical Company, Bostik SA, Tosoh Corporation, DOW Corning Corporation, Dymax Corporation, and Jowat SE., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyurethane

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Polyolefin



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Onilne

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction

Automotive

Wood working

Textile

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Moisture Curing Adhesive market and its competitive landscape.



