Moisture Mist Products Now Available at Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Shiseido is the preeminent cosmetics company in the world, combining innovative makeup and skincare products, with traditional Japanese sensibilities. Founded in 1872, the Shiseido Company has a long-standing reputation as providing products that encompass various aspects of culture and lifestyle, which is encapsulated in their Moisture Mist line.



Moisture Mist products are designed specifically for the unique needs of the residents of New Zealand, and the line of skincare and cosmetics products have become among the most sought-after in the country. They capture the key elements of the unique New Zealand lifestyle, making them a favourite of women from all walks of life.



Moisture Mist products are only available at a few limited retailers in New Zealand, and Unichem Mainstreet Online Pharmacy is pleased to announce they are now offering a vast selection of the top Moisture Mist products, including the top-selling Beauty Cake compacts, as well as lipsticks and foundations.



“At Unichem, our primary focus is on meeting the unique needs of our customers, and we hand-select items that we feel are going to provide them with great value and satisfaction, which is why we’re so excited to announce the availability of Moisture Mist products,” said a spokesperson for Unichem. “In New Zealand, we have certain lifestyle factors that are important when selecting the products you’re going to use on a daily basis, and Shiseido has taken the steps to understand those factors and create products that embody what it is to live in New Zealand.”



Shiseido has been serving the needs of customers in New Zealand for 40 years.



About Unichem Mainstreet Pharmacy

Unichem Mainstreet is one of the premier pharmacies in New Zealand. Located in Taupo, Unichem Mainstreet carries an extensive selection of the most high-quality natural health remedies, medicines, skin and beauty products and personal care items. Brands carried by the pharmacy include Aveeno, Blackmore’s, and GoodHealth. Unichem Mainstreet strives to source not only the very best available products, but also products that are personalized to the unique needs of the residents of New Zealand. For more information visit http://www.mainstreettaupo.co.nz/.