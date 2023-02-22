Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Rose Moulin-Franco, CEO, Case Davis LLC

MOKSHA JOURNEYS ANNOUNCES COLORADO PSILOCYBIN SERVICES AND RETREAT

Specialized services combining psilocybin ceremony with the science of neurowellness.



Ashland, Oregon - Case Davis, LLC today announced the launch of Moksha Journeys, a top tier facilitator and guide services company, debuting as one of the first team of specialists to offer professional services in the U.S. legal psilocybin ecosystem. Founded in Oregon in 2021, the organization's mission is to provide high-quality preparation, guidance, and integration services for supported adult use and harm reduction. With a special focus on neurowellness and enhancing neuroplasticity, the guide and facilitator team at Moksha Journeys represents the intersection of non-ordinary states of consciousness and the evolution of human awareness.



"Our focus is holistic care, and neurowellness is an important consideration when it comes to psychedelic experiences," said Prema Sagara, Case Davis COO and head of the neurowellness team at Moksha Journeys. "Our clients are supported to have positive experiences in their journeys, even if they are dealing with long term depression, PTSD, addiction recovery, and neuro-immune imbalances which have the potential to cause difficult journeys for some. Due to our focus on optimum neurotransmitter and neurological health, along with the microbiome and gut/brain axis, clients receive unparalleled support during each phase of the process, from preparation through administration and beyond. Our team has the ability to completely turn around a difficult journey, while also improving integration outcomes through our holistic supplementation protocols."



According to Case Davis Founder and CEO, Rose Moulin-Franco, the first retreat is now open for registration and is scheduled for March 27- April 3, 2023 near Aspen, Colorado. "Our team has worked hard in the last year completing our facilitator and guide training program and they are ready to bring their collective skills to those who want to experience the powerful potentials of psilocybin," Rose said. "This first retreat is ideal for inward reflections that stimulate outer life change. We are hosting the retreat at a beautiful, private location near Aspen set in a pristine, natural landscape that will support deep exploration and lasting integration.



