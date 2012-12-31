Mold Inspection Company MI&T Now Offers Its Services to All of Indianapolis and the Surrounding Area

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- As anyone who has ever found a growth of black mold under the kitchen sink knows quite well, it can be an extremely jarring experience. Homeowners will typically wonder if the mold is one of the common varieties that can be easily cleaned up, or if they have just stumbled upon one of the toxic species that can cause serious health issues.



Because most home and business owners cannot tell the differences between harmless and toxic molds, when it is found, it is best to arrange for a mold inspection. For some time, people who live in the Indianapolis, Indiana region have relied on the experienced and accurate mold testing services offered by MI&T. The company, which recently expanded its service area to include all of Indianapolis as well as the surrounding areas, provides thorough and reliable mold testing services. For anyone in the region who needs to arrange for mold inspection Indianapolis area MI&T can definitely deliver.



The Indianapolis mold inspection company now offers its mold inspection and mold testing services to all of the region, including but not limited to Gary, Lafayette, Carmel, Lawrence, Speedsburg, Brownsburg, South Bend and everywhere in between.



“We are here to let you know that no matter what that reason is, we have seen similar cases countless times and help many people just like you,” an article on the mold testing Indianapolis area website said, adding that whether people have health issues, are concerned about their kids, have noticed unusual odors and/or growth, or are purchasing real estate, MI&T’s service will get their customers the answers they need and deserve.



“Once we find out if your indoor air quality has elevated levels of mold or not we can take the next step. If elevated conditions do not exist, you have nothing to worry about. If there is a problem we will create a detailed report of our findings. This will include letting you know the source of the problem, how far it has spread and a detailed protocol for how to get rid of it.”



In order to prevent any sort of conflict of interest, the Indianapolis mold testing company does not also remove any mold it finds. Instead, the employees will recommend finding a local company that can handle the work.



About MI&T

MI&T, Mold Inspection and Testing, is the most trusted test only company in the nation. The company, which services the entire Indianapolis, Indiana metropolitan area, takes no part in the mold removal process, so customers can trust their unbiased results. For those who are concerned about indoor mold growth or would like more information about the company, please visit http://www.moldinspectionandtesting.com/indianapolis-in