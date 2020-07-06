Mold Inspection & Free Consultation in Fort Lauderdale

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Shamrock Mold Inspection will be offering free consultations to residents in Fort Lauderdale. This promotion is designed to get property owners to learn more about the dangers of mold in their homes, things they can look for and so forth. With thousands of homes and properties being sold or leased out in South Florida in each day, the idea is to educate these people on what they can do to make better decisions and be better prepared.



"You have thousands of people moving into new places whether they are buying or leasing and most of them don't know the first thing about mold inspection and how to identify it. Understanding what to look for, where in your house it could be coming up and so forth is key and that only comes from talking with an experienced team. We did not want to charge for this service because of the Covid-19 situation. Many of these matters are handled by the insurance but you still need to know what to look for." Shamrock Representative



The company works throughout South Florida but is mainly focused in Fort Lauderdale. They specialize in all kinds of projects including residential and commercial. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has seen an increase in interest as many property owners have the time to upgrade their property and are looking for options. The free consultation allows these owners to know how what is needed for improvements.



About Shamrock Mold Inspections

Shamrock Mold Inspections has served the South Florida area for years with elite and responsive service. We know that every project requires the same amount of respect and attention to ensure that it's done the right way. If you are not sure what your options are or have questions about the process, be sure to contact us today.