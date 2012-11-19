Mold Inspection NYC Announces Procuring of the Latest Tools for Mold Testing & Inspection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Mold Inspection NYC is a leading and trustworthy mold inspection and testing company based in New York, which has been serving the residents with their professional and resourceful mold inspection and testing services. With their commitment to providing only the best services to their clients, they have now adopted the latest technology for mold detection and testing. By using several types of latest devices, they carry out the detection of mold and moisture in both commercial as well as residential buildings. The company maintains that their new technology enables them to detect the presence of mold even in hidden corners and concealed areas of a building, which often remains undetected by the human eyes.



According to the company, the purpose behind the adoption of the latest technology is to maintain the proficiency and also detect all traces of moisture, mold and other damaging factors in a building. These molds can host several types of allergens which could give rise to respiratory diseases. This is the reason why Mold Inspection NYC takes extreme care in inspecting molds in a residential as well as commercial space. They maintain that by using their novel technology and tools, not only they provide impeccable services to their clients but it also saves them lots of time. One of the company representatives revealed, “A manual investigation often requires lots of time, whereas through our new tools, we can accomplish the mold detection process within just few hours.”



Whether it’s a home, office building or a shopping mall, Mold Inspection NYC performs mold investigation and mold testing jobs in the most efficient manner. The mold inspection experts of the company conduct investigation of the suspected areas with the help of new devices without wasting any time.



The mold inspection experts of the company maintain that basement flooding is a common problem and despite efforts, people fail to dehumidify their basement and other areas of their home. Only professional experts can guarantee a complete mold inspection which is essential for the prevention of mold colonization. Using their latest technology of mold investigation and mold testing, Mold Inspection NYC intends to secure people’s life from several types of threats and diseases that mold infestation can ultimately result into. If you too want a high-quality mold inspection and testing job for your home, office or shop, you can visit their website moldinspectionnyc.org.



About Mold Inspection NYC

Mold Inspection NYC specializes in providing mold testing and inspection services throughout New York City. Over the last decade, the company has performed thousands of mold tests and inspections in apartments, homes and commercial properties, using their latest tools and technologies.



