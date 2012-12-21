Mold Inspection & Testing Announces Services in Dallas, TX and Surrounding Areas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Mold and fungi, naturally occurring microscopic organisms, are found in every environment. However, if left to its own devices, mold can have harmful effects on humans, such as respiratory complications.



Even if there are no visible signs of mold in a living space, individuals should always take precautionary measures in order to ensure their safety. Home and business owners in need of speedy mold inspection and testing services have always consulted Mold Inspection & Testing, a company known for their unbiased mold evaluations.



Recently, Mold Inspection & Testing announced the opening of new offices in Dallas, Texas. The new offices join the Mold Inspection Dallas expert’s existing locations in states across the nation, including New Jersey, New York, Illinois, California, Florida, and Wisconsin, all of which provide the same services.



According to an article on the Dallas Mold Inspection company’s website, to determine if there are mold problems in a location, an inspector provides “a thorough visual inspection of your property and [uses] a thermal imaging camera and moisture meter throughout the premises.” Once the client and inspector agree on a mold-testing plan, the inspector collects samples that will be used test the air quality of the environment. The air and surface samples are then sent to a lab for evaluation, and the results are compiled into a final report that is delivered to the client. Mold Inspection & Testing’s report includes all the readings, pictures, and observations taken from the initial location.



If the Mold Testing Dallas company finds concerning levels of mold, they work with the client to provide a detailed plan for mold removal.



“Here at Mold Inspection and Testing Dallas, we take pride in helping people in any way we can,” states an article on the Mold inspection & Testing website.



Clients in Texas also receive a price-match guarantee: if a cheaper price is found on Dallas Mold Testing, Mold Inspection & Testing will beat it by 10%.



Mold Inspection & Testing recommends that individuals suspicious of mold infestations on their properties contact them immediately.



About Mold Inspection & Testing:

Mold Inspection and Testing (MI&T) is one of the top mold inspection and testing companies in the nation. Mold Inspection & Testing prides themselves on their unbiased test-only inspections, many of which have helped clients prevent serious health risks associated with mold. The company takes no part in the mold removal process, so clients can trust their unbiased results. For more information, please visit http://www.moldinspectionandtesting.com/dallas-tx/