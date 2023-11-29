Mold Release Agents Market Demand Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- The report "Mold Release Agents Market by Product Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, PU Molding, Concrete, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", Mold release agents market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Mold Release Agents Market"

248 market data Tables

62 Figures

241 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39429520



According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, "Mold release agents are film forming lubricating oils, solid lubricants, waxes, or fluids that prevent materials from sticking to an underlying surface". Mold release agents are composed of various materials such as wax or stearate; silicones; petroleum or mineral oil; molybdenum or metal sulfide; graphite; fluoropolymer or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE); and ester or diester among other materials. Application of mold release agents causes easy, clean, and smooth separation of two surfaces. While selecting mold release agents, some factors are taken into consideration, such as mold material, cycle time, secondary finishing, temperature, and pressure.



Solvent-based mold release agents is the second-largest mold release agents material of mold release agents market.

Solvent-based mold release agents are diluted in an appropriate amount of petroleum solvent and then applied to the mold surface with the help of spray, brush, or a cloth. Solvent-based mold release agents have simpler technology and therefore are easy to manufacture and apply. They have a higher evaporation rate when compared to water-based mold release agents and thus facilitate film formation and get adjusted on the mold very easily. They can be used for molding of rubber, silicone, plastic, metal casting, composite parts, and others.



PU molding is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the mold release agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

PU are made by the exothermic reactions between alcohols with hydroxyl (-OH) groups and isocyanates. A broad spectrum of materials can be produced to meet the needs of specific applications in PU because a wide variety of isocyanates and polyols are used to produce PU. There are different types of finished products made from PU. This includes foam for seating and furniture, insulation backing foams, visco-elastic PU products, rigid foams for insulation and refrigeration panels, dual & single density shoe soles, and cast elastomers among other products.



South America is projected to be the second fastest growing market for mold release agents during the forecast period

The mold release agents market in South America includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South American countries. South America is an emerging market, as its economy is growing rapidly. The region offers significant growth opportunities for the mold release agents' manufacturers due to the favorable demographic trends including low cost of production, rising income of the middle class, and growth in the construction industry. The continuous investments in the construction, transportation, and automotive industries have led to economic growth in South America. The growing demand from rubber and PU molded products is also expected to drive the market for mold release agents in South America.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=39429520



The key market players profiled in the report include Freudenberg Group (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd (UK), Mcgee Industries, Inc. (US), Miller-Stphenson, Inc. (US), and others.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com