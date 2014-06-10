Mold Remediation Company Says Mold Could Play Negative Roll in Family Health

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Families who have noticed that their allergy symptoms have been lasting longer than usual might have to chalk the problem up to mold found in their home. People should feel their best when they are at home, and not just when they leave to for vacation. However, many families experience the opposite and it can be due to their homes being contaminated by mold. As a company that provides professional Mold Remediation in Newtown and surrounding areas in Bucks County, Elite Water Damage has seen cases of Mold Damage causing serious health issues.



According to the Mold Remediation Company, exposure to the airborne toxins from mold can attack a person’s immune system and wear it down completely, which can cause symptoms of cold, flu or other illnesses. To avoid health issues, the company says it is best to have the home treated for potential mold spores. Elite Water Damage has experience providing mold remediation services throughout Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.



If residents feel they may be experiencing mold outbreaks, they contact the company to perform a Mold Inspection in Bensalem, Newtown, Levittown and surrounding areas. Elite Water Damage uses equipment that confers with industry standards, meaning they are proven to eliminate various types of molds including black molds and mildew.



Homeowners who are considering hiring Elite Water Damage as their mold remediation professionals can ask for recommendations from the company. They can also feel free to contact the company to ask specific questions regarding the services provided or methods and technology used to remediate mold. The professionals of Elite Water Damage will be more than happy to answer any questions about the services they provide. To schedule a free estimate, please call 1-855-656-0392.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available. With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you’ll see why they have so many satisfied customers.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and the services they offer, please visit http://www.elitewaterdamage.com.