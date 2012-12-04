Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers one of the only mold remediation services available on the Treasure Coast that is fully certified by the State of Florida. ServiceMaster has provided flood restoration and mold remediation services along the Treasure Coast for 33 years. Certified mold remediation services go beyond water removal and immediate drying and can prevent significant mold damage if enacted in the first 24-48 hours after a flood. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s provides full service mold remediation on call and has teams on standby for natural disasters, weather emergencies and man-made catastrophe like burst pipes and accidental flooding. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is available 24/7 to offer an immediate response to mold.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s performs full mold remediation even after the 48 hour mark. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s state certified mold remediation techniques involves a combination of chemical cleaners and new technology. ServiceMaster removes all mold and moldy objects that cannot be saved or repaired. The objects that can be remediated are carefully decontaminated, and all spore, mold and debris that may continue to mold are entirely removed. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s has extensive experience in mold remediation in the wake of tropical storms and plumbing related disasters.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is one of a select few mold remediation companies on the Treasure Coast that has a full certification by the State of Florida to do so. ServiceMaster is available 24/7 for mold remediation as well as water removal and other disaster restoration and remediation services.



For more information on ServiceMaster by Glenn’s click here to visit their mold remediation website



About ServiceMaster by Glenn's

ServiceMaster is one of the world's largest and most versatile service networks, with years of experience in restoring homes and offices after a disaster. When you select ServiceMaster Clean, you?re choosing a Six Sigma company that pledges itself to continuous improvement and delivering excellent service from start to satisfaction. Whatever the cleaning or restoration need, ServiceMaster Clean meets the highest standards for water and flood damage, fire and smoke, mold remediation and large loss recovery services.