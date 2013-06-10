Mold Solutions and Inspections Now Offering 24 Hour Emergency Service

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Mold Solutions & Inspections offer their customers much more than simply water restoration and mold inspection in PA. In fact, Mold Solutions & Inspections were awarded the Angie’s List Super Service Award in 2011 and 2012. Mold Solutions & Inspections takes pride in their ability to handle all of a customer’s needs in a time of crisis or urgency. When customers have a serious mold problem or extensive water damage, they don’t need the added stress of hiring multiple contractors to restore their property. Now, Mold Solutions & Inspections are offering 24 hour emergency service.



Mold, water damage, and other contaminants represent serious threats to a property. Often, many homeowners and business owners are unaware of these destructive problems until they become an emergency situation. Mold and bacteria can cause an abundance of health issues. Furthermore, in particularly serious cases, certain contaminants can be life threatening. When a property owner discovers mold or water damage they need to act fast. However, not all companies offer 24 hour emergency service. Additionally, not all mold remediation companies can offer the same amount of services as Mold Solutions & Inspections. Perhaps most importantly, no other company can match the quality of service provided by Mold Solutions & Inspections.



When Mold Solutions & Inspections are called out for emergency service, they bring a highly trained and qualified task force to the scene. Furthermore, Mold Solutions & Inspections bring a multitude of equipment to every job in order to fully resolve the situation. Every property will require a unique set of tools and Mold Solutions & Inspections are equipped with standard items including: air movers, dehumidifiers, sump pumps, and much more. However, Mold Solutions & Inspections typically bring multiple pieces of the same equipment in order to expedite their service. Additionally, Mold Solutions & Inspections have advanced equipment including: moisture sensors, thermo-hygrometers, and thermal imaging cameras. Regardless of the size of the job or the urgency of the matter, Mold Solutions & Inspections are more than happy to handle the job.



About Mold Solutions & Inspections

Mold Solutions & Inspections is proud to offer numerous mold inspection, remediation, water damage and bio recovery services for homeowners in the greater Philadelphia area. Not only are they certified but also insured in Mold Inspections, Remediation, Water Restoration and much more. The mold inspectors of Philadelphia are up to date with the leading edge technology, equipment and guidelines to take on any circumstance that may come about. With an immediate response team they will be there to assist anyone no matter what.



