Mold Solutions & Inspections Now Offering Comprehensive Basement Wall Restoration

Customers in need of mold testing in Philadelphia have become accustomed to the reliable and professional service offered through Mold Solutions & Inspections. Many different services are provided through Mold Solutions & Inspections including: mold inspection, mold remediation, water damage restoration, bio-recovery, and much more. Now, Mold Solutions & Inspections is offering comprehensive basement wall restoration.



Unless located in an area where soil conditions don’t allow for a basement, chances are a given property will have a basement. In the past, a basement was often used sparingly and homeowners might visit their basement once or twice a week. Whether it was to wash clothes or work on a utility, many homeowners only used the basement as a place to work. Over the past several decades, basements have become more than just a storage area in millions of American homes. Now, basements serve as a retreat for many homeowners where games and entertainment take place. The pool table or the big screen television is now commonly found in the basement. That being said, people spend a much larger percentage of time in their basements than in years past.



With homeowners spending more time in their basements, Mold Solutions & Inspections is now offering basement wall restoration. Basement walls are often the most susceptible for mold growth within a home. Concrete companies will offer basement wall restoration. However, many companies will simply cement over problem areas and mold will continue to grow behind a wall unbeknownst to the homeowner. Mold Solutions & Inspections follows a regimented process during every basement wall restoration process. The service offered through Mold Solutions & Inspections includes: containment with air scrubbers and controls, removal of loose cement, disinfecting area, installation of wire, scratch, finish, and protective coat of cement. The professionals at Mold Solutions & Inspections will be more than happy to help any prospective customer with basement wall restoration.



