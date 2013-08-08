Mold Solutions & Inspections Now Offering Hoarding Removal

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- For over 15 years, Mold Solutions & Inspections have been providing a variety of services in the Delaware Valley. Whether it is mold removal in Delaware County or water restoration in Bucks County, Mold Solutions & Inspections go far beyond the call of duty. In fact, Mold Solutions & Inspections were awarded the Angie’s List Super Service Award for two years in a row. Aside from mold and water damage, Mold Solutions & Inspections can help customers with a number of other problems. Many Americans are affected by hoarding. Dealing with family or friends who hoard excessive amounts of items within their home can be extremely difficult. Thankfully, Mold Solutions & Inspections can now help restore properties affected by excessive hoarding.



Hoarding is a serious issue and is estimated to affect about 1.2 million people in the United States. Hoarding is a compulsive behavior and often times those who suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder also exhibit hoarding behavior. Hoarding can be extremely dangerous for both the hoarder and those who live nearby. Compulsive hoarding can lead to severe depression and numerous social disorders. Furthermore, hoarding can pose a major threat to physical health and well-being.



Mold Solutions & Inspections have been offering mold removal in Chester County for years. Now, those affected from hoarding can also turn to Mold Solutions & Inspections. Whether it is a neighbor or a loved one, it is important to address an individual who is hoarding. Not only is the individual at risk, but so is everyone in the surrounding area. The professionals at Mold Solutions & Inspections work fast to resolve hoarding issues and any other problem. To hear more about Mold Solutions & Inspections, the services that they offer and more, please either visit their website or give them a call today.



About Mold Solutions & Inspections

Mold Solutions & Inspections is proud to offer numerous mold inspection, remediation, water damage and bio recovery services for homeowners in the greater Philadelphia area. Not only are they certified but also insured in Mold Inspections, Remediation, Water Restoration and much more. The mold inspectors of Philadelphia are up to date with the leading edge technology, equipment and guidelines to take on any circumstance that may come about. With an immediate response team they will be there to assist anyone no matter what.



To learn more visit http://www.biowashing.com.