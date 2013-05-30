Mold Testing Companies Reveal Major Cause Behind Extensive Mold Growth in Chicago Homes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Research reveals that mold growth has been a major health threat to most Chicago homes for many years now. The cold and long winters with high level of snowfall, humidity and cloudiness almost all year long makes it the perfect place for molds to grow and flourish in abundance. Mold is a form of bacteria already present in air and settles down on any wet surface.



It was found that the top factor for the growth of molds in almost all Chicago homes is because of the fact that it is left unoccupied throughout the cold winter. Most people prefer to spend the winter in warmer places. Such people are known by the term ‘snowbirds’. The major out flux of the Chicago population during the cold winter is the root cause for this concern. Hospitals report of thousands of patients checking in for allergies, respiratory problems, nausea, severe headache and other immunity problems after their return from the winter break. Among these patients, 80 percent are either children or old people.



The empty homes left unattended for a long period of time skyrockets the level of mold growth in the homes. The Chicago health care department recommends that every home left unoccupied during the winter should let the Mold testing Chicago companies check for presence of fatal mold growth. The Mold testing Chicago has also reported that 70 percent of homes they check show the presence of black mold.



The 123 Mold Testing at Chicago offers their services at one of the cheapest rates in town. However, the fact that it comes cheap does not mean that its quality of service is compromised. As a matter of fact, it is one of the few prestigiously IAC2 certified companies. This company takes advance appointments and offers special packages to registered members or permanent customers. To obtain further information on mold testing in Chicago kindly, check out http://www.123moldtesting.net/illinois/mold-inspection-in-chicago-il/.



