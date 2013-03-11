Moldavite.me Relaunches Website with New Updates

Rotorua, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Moldavite.me has relaunched their website with history, some great anecdotes about Moldavite and an easy to navigate shopping cart system. This green crystal also known as “The Stone of Transformation” often changes the life path of the owner. People can now buy these stones from this website and the owners pride themselves on taking outstanding photographs of each piece so that their buyers get an excellent view of the genuine Moldavite they will be purchasing!



The Moldavite is actually a tektite, although a tektite is generally not originally from the earth, but is an object such as a meteorite. Moldavite, was created at the time of a meteorite impact in Germany about 15 million years ago. The impact was so violent and fierce that the sand and minerals in the soil melted and splashed back into space only to fall back to earth in the Czech Republic.



People have observed that Moldavite has healing and metaphysical properties, and is often the reason many people wish to own one. Some people carry one around with them in their pocket or bag. Others have their Moldavite made into jewelry such as pendants or rings. Many crystal and energy healers place the Moldavite on person’s chakras or around the room when performing a healing session. Whatever the interest of the individual, the presence of Moldavite brings great experience to many users.



Visiting the website, http://moldavite.me, gives more insight about Moldavite and its history. Since the event that created this green stone was a once in a universe chance, it is rarer than diamonds and therefore an excellent investment too. The website owner quips “Where else can you buy an investment which may change your life’s path and heal you not just physically but also emotionally and spiritually?”. People are likely to get addicted or obsessive about Moldavite because of it properties and qualities. The website specializes in the rough, raw crystals and Besednice Moldavites. Even if you are not interested in buying Moldavite the collection of images makes the website well worth a visit.



About Moldavite.me

The owner of the website lives in New Zealand and has been collecting and selling Moldavite for 6 years. She was especially interested in this stone because she is also a healer. Her collection grew at a fast pace once she met a real Moldavite miner in the Czech Republic and they formed a great friendship and business relationship. She is now sells Moldavite and performs distance healings all over the world.



Media Contact:

Moldavite.me

Email: enquires@moldavite.me

Rotorua, New Zealand

Website: http://moldavite.me