Molded Fiber Packaging Market Analysis by Key Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Sustainability is a major challenge faced by the packaging industries nowadays. This is where Molded Fiber Packaging comes into play. It serves as a cost-effective and sustainable packaging solution for various products ranging from food products, electronics to health and beauty products. It has exceptional vibration dampening and cushioning properties, which facilitates easy handling and shipping of the items. Application of Molded Fiber Packaging is prominent in the packaging of eggs as it prevents the loss of quality and moisture.



Manufacturers to Introduce Novel Molded Fiber Packaging Products in Future



Some of the key companies operating in the Molded Fiber Packaging market are Moulded Fibre Product Ltd., Huhtamaki, Henry Moulded Products Inc., Keiding, Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., Brødrene Hartmann A/S, EnviroPAK Corporation, Cullen Packaging Ltd., Heracles Packaging Company SA, and Hurley Packaging of Texas.



For instance, one of the key companies, Huhtamaki has lately launched fiber-based ready meal trays called, Fresh. They are suitable for both microwave as well as regular ovens and are likely to replace black plastic. The trays can be recycled and are certified for home composting.



Preference for Convenient Packaging to Support Molded Fiber Packaging Market Growth



Surge in the preference for convenient and protective packaging is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Molded Fiber Packaging market. Technological advancements in molded fiber is expected to offer growth opportunities for the Molded Fiber Packaging market. Low transport, storage, and disposal costs associated with Molded Fiber Packaging are driving its demand among the end-use industries. Growing awareness regarding biodegradable packaging solutions is positively impacting the growth of the market for Molded Fiber Packaging.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Thick Wall



? Transfer Molded



? Thermoformed Fiber



? Processed Pulp



By Source



? Wood Pulp



? Non-wood Pulp



By End Product



? Trays



? Clamsheel Containers



? Boxes



? End Cap



? Others



By End User



? Food & Beverages



? Electronics



? Personal Care



? Healthcare



? Others



As per the market analysts, demand for transfer molded product type is estimated to witness a surge in the years to come. Trays are gaining popularity as key end products owing to their lightweight and recyclability features. Additionally, they are extensively employed for the packaging and handling of eggs and fruits. Application of Molded Fiber Packaging is expected to grow in the food and beverages sector on account of growing need to prevent the contamination and wastage of food. The report also offers comprehensive analysis of source types and their contribution to the Molded Fiber Packaging market size.



