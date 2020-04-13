Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Global molded interconnect devices market size will be worth more than US$1 billion by 2026, with a positive application outlook in automotive, electronics, and industrial sector. Smartphones and smart wearables have gained immense popularity over the past decade. The deployment of MID into these gadgets helps improve circuit density and eliminate unnecessary components by combining circuit boards, cables, and connectors.



The greatest advantage of molded interconnect devices perhaps is the minimal environmental impact. This can be associated with the use of recyclable thermoplastic materials in MID and the elimination of harmful flame retardation manufacturing process.



The presence of established automotive and electronics companies in Asia Pacific will be a major factor driving the demand for the technology. These companies are making substantial R&D efforts and investments in new product development. The region is also one of the leading markets of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, routers and printers. Growing integration of MID antennas and circuitries into these devices will definitely complement the regional outlook.



Factors restraining the demand for MID are the lack of adoption due to requirement for high technical expertise in manufacturing and availability of a lesser number of companies offering MID products. However, the growing demand for miniaturized products and continuous innovations in consumer electronics will propel molded interconnect devices market growth.



The LDS (Laser Direct Structuring) segment will witness a growth rate of over 15% CAGR from 2020 to 2026 as it is being extensively adopted by OEMs due to the elimination of hazardous chemical pretreatment during the metallization step. Several new vendors have expanded their molding capabilities to include LDS via the patented machinery offered by LPKF. Prototyping becomes repeatable and faster simply by reprogramming the laser unit, thus the high degree of design freedom and low tooling costs associated with LDS is anticipated to drive the segment growth.



The major players operating in the molded interconnect devices market -



1. Galtronics Corporation Ltd.

2. LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

3. Molex

4. RTP Company

5. TE Connectivity

6. BASF

7. DSM

8. EMS-CHEMIE (Business Unit EMS-GRIVORY)

9. Ensinger GmbH

10. Evonik

11. LANXESS

Increased safety and comfort needs in passenger vehicles is accelerating the adoption of laser direct structuring in automotive engineering applications. Automotive OEMs are focusing on reducing the number of components in vehicles to cut manufacturing costs. MID technology is rapidly gaining traction in numerous industrial applications. It offers greater flexibility and reliability for operation in harsh environments.



The miniaturization of electronic components and semiconductors along with the availability of more compact sensors is enabling the implementation of molded interconnect device into industrial robots. In the medical industry, MIDs are being extensively deployed in equipment such as complex dental tools, reducing the overall size and weight of the equipment. Positive application scope in similar applications across numerous industry verticals will drive future molded interconnect devices market trends.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Molded Interconnect Devices Market, By Process

4.1 Key trends by process

4.2 Laser Direct Structuring (LDS)

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 - 2026

4.3 Two-shot molding

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 - 2026

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 5 Molded Interconnect Devices Market, By Application

5.1 Key trends by application

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.3 Consumer products

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.4 Healthcare

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.5 Industrial

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.6 Military & aerospace

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.7 Telecommunication & computing

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by process, 2015 - 2026



