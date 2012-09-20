Molded Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Molded plastics have different segments such as Molded LDPE, Molded Polystyrene, Molded PVC, Molded Polypropylene Molded HDPE and Molded LLDPE. Molded HDPE resins represent the largest product segment in the molded plastics market fueled by its application in industrial packaging, while Molded LLDPE will see the fastest growth in molded plastics.



Read More: Molded Plastics Market



During the economic recession period of 2008 – 2010, the molded plastics market declined due to decrease in plastic consumption. This market saw a comeback due to the subsequent economic revival, recovery in GDP, rise in spending power and discretionary incomes, industrialization and demand from end – users in packaging, construction and the rebound in manufacturing activity and food & beverages.



The global molded plastics market volume was 124 million tone in 2011 and this market is projected to reach 160 million tons by 2018 The market will grow with the compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during 2011 - 2018. Molded plastics find usage in different industrial applications such as construction, medical products appliances, automotives, electrical & electronics, and packaging.



Browse More Market Reports On Molded Plastics Market



The molded plastics market shows an incline towards the developed and emerging countries. Thus, the future growth in the molded plastics market will be seen in developing regions of Africa, Middle East and Asian countries, particularly in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and China. Molded plastics growth will be driven by the following factors - rapid industrialization, improvements in the standard of living, strong construction activity, burgeoning consumer economy, food and beverage, and consumer packaging sectors.



The global molded plastics industry has some major players like BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, Doeflex-Vitapol, Eastman Chemical Company, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, and Reliance Industries Limited.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molded-plastics-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Info: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com