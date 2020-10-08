Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Molded Pulp Packaging market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The molded Pulp Packaging Market size was USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Protopak Engineering, AFP, TransPak, Jarrett Industries, Henry Molded Products, Bert-Co, UFP Technologies, Gorilla Shipper, EnviroPAK, Atlantic Pulp, Fibercel, Pacific Pulp, Keiding, Berkley, Michelsen Packaging, KINYI



Key Developments in the Market:



In December 2018, Cascades inc. announced that it had acquired the assets associated with the production of molded pulp packaging solutions in the United States region for USD 37.4 million. This acquisition will help in significant improvements in Cascades inc.'s production capacity for sustainable packaging products. The facilities acquired under this transaction are situated in Indiana and Iowa in the United States belonging to Urban Forest Products and Clarion Packaging respectively



In August 2018, Sealed Air announced that it had acquired AFP, Inc., which will be integrated with Sealed Air's "Product Care" business division. The combined technologies of the companies will provide significant growth opportunities for the company while providing unique levels of product offerings to their customers with the utmost production efficiency and a wide range of solutions



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Straw Pulps

Bamboo Pulp

Wood Pulp

Palm Fibre

Coconut Fibre

Waste Paper/carton Board



Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics



The electronics segment, by end-use industry, to register the highest growth in the molded pulp packaging market during the forecast period



Following the trend towards sustainability, packaging developers are adopting a variety of packaging solutions for a wide range of applications that are made of recycled molded fiber packaging. Thus, more retailers, producers, and consumers in the market are adopting sustainable molded fiber packaging solutions. Electronic items are generally fragile and require packaging that can protect them from damage during transportation and storage. molded fiber pulp is widely accepted for the packaging of electronic items, as it provides excellent shock-absorbing, compression strength, and heat resistance properties and the atmosphere during handling and shipping. Molded pulp packaging such as bearings offer a protective function, void fill, and blocking & bracing for electronic goods, thus increasing the demand for molded pulp packaging in this sector.



Molded fiber packaging competence also range from shipping wine bottles and retail packaging for cosmetics for protective packaging for candles jerks, pillows to the computer, and inserts for mobile phones. Increased R & D efforts with the standard design and testing practices are essential to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging with high-quality features. The electronics segment, therefore, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Molded Pulp Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



The Asia Pacific molded pulp packaging market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the molded pulp packaging market, in terms of value. This is due to an increase in the number of molded pulp packaging manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, these countries are the biggest exporter of packaging materials globally. Due to the cheap labor cost and availability of raw materials produced in the country, manufacturers prefer to set up a manufacturing unit for the production of the packaging industry in Asia Pacific countries.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Molded Pulp Packaging market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Molded Pulp Packaging market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Molded Pulp Packaging market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Molded Pulp Packaging market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



