Molded Pulp Packaging Market 2020 Growth by Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Group, DS Smith, Stora Enso

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 4.3 Billion by the year 2026. Molded Pulp Packaging Market report provides in-depth information about Industry overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, drivers, challenges, trends, industry landscape, size and forecast.



Packaging, an innate segment of the polymers and advanced materials industry, has been witnessing significant evolution in the terms of manufacturing technology, over the past few years. The manufacturing technology across packaging sector has massively improved to the point that the final products can boast of much smoother surface and more sophisticated feel and look. In this regard, one of the packaging being abundantly used is the pulp packaging.



One of the profound reasons as to why is pulp packaging observing widespread momentum is the growing importance of sustainability of packaging. Pulp packaging can not only be made from recycled materials, it can also be recycled again after its full use life cycle. More so, the fibers in pulp packaging are biodegradable, making them an appropriate choice for the packaging industry.



However, people have been looking for innovative packaging solutions that stand out from the traditional packaging, which starts as a flat cardboard sheet. Enter- Molded pulp packaging. This novel packaging is designed with round corners and complex three-dimensional shapes and is highly being used all across the globe today. Molded pulp packaging is made from a distinguished variety of fibrous materials like natural fibers, recycled paper, or cardboard. These materials give the packaging its color, strength, and surface texture. Egg cartons stand as a potential example of molded pulp packaging.



Moreover, what has been driving the molded pulp packaging market globally is the expanding egg consumption and production in various economies of the world. In fact, according to estimates, the global consumption of eggs is expected to be nearly 10.3 kg per person by the end of 2030. In this regard, there stands a need to have a sturdy packaging tray which can hold multiple eggs, eventually paving way for molded pulp packaging.



Molded pulp egg trays are basically packaging tools that are extensively used to hold eggs and also absorb shock and facilitate easy transportation. Pulp concentration in these trays has been considered to be adjusted somewhere between 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent. Besides easing the burden of transportation, molded pulp trays also stand as a novel environmentally-friendly product, which can directly recycle the recycled wastepaper without the intervention of industrial processing.



COVID-19 impact on the overall molded pulp packaging market



COVID-19 pandemic, which took pace from January 2020, has not only claimed umpteen lives across various geographies of the world, but it has also severely disrupted the global economy given the fact that various central governments have declared lockdowns in several parts of the globe. Adverse impact of this infectious disease spread has also been felt across the molded pulp packaging market of late. This can be ascribed to the slowdown in delivery of poultry products like eggs and restriction on the delivery of non-essential items globally.



However, post stabilization of the global economy, there are possibilities that the global molded pulp packaging industry would witness considerable gains in the upcoming years.



