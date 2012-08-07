MoldInspectionATL.com Gives Atlanta Homeowners Peace of Mind

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Mold growth can be invisible for a prolonged period of time. Once it’s visible to the human eye it can be fairly advanced and costly to treat if left unattended. The earlier the mold can be identified the lower the damage and costs associated with that damage.



One company that’s been helping many Atlanta families identify mold issues before they become a big problem is MoldInspectionATL.com, part of Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing service. Atlanta MI&T offer mold inspection Atlanta services throughout Fulton and Dekalb County. All inspections are by a certified mold inspector.



Their experienced inspectors have the necessary tools and equipment to identify mold outbreaks, even before they become visible to the naked eye. This early detection can potentially save customers thousands of dollars in expensive mold damage repairs.



Monitoring the levels of mold spores in buildings is essential for good health, as a spokesperson from Atlanta MI&T explains, “Certain species of mold can cause respiratory problems, headaches, rashes and other allergic type reactions. The young, old and those with pre-existing medical conditions are most susceptible.”



The inspection report will identify whether or not the problem is severe enough to require handling by a professional mold removal service or if it can be dealt with satisfactorily by the property owner. It will also detail the exact steps that need to be taken to return the building back to full health. This ensures property owners don’t complete unnecessary work.



The report can also be used as evidence when filing an insurance claim for roof damage or other non-fault damage to the structure.



Atlanta MI&T are members of the National Association of Mold Professionals. They’re also one of the few companies to offer to beat the quote from any other Atlanta mold testing service. If a client finds a better price elsewhere, they’ll match it, plus 10% of the difference.



The Atlanta MI&T spokesperson said, “If you are dealing with this sort of problem, time is of the essence. Mold can start to grow within 24 hours and start negatively impacting indoor air quality immediately. The longer you wait to address issues, the more expensive it will be to fix.”



About Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing

Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing, is a certified Georgia mold inspection company, serving Fulton and Dekalb county. Their experienced inspectors are able to check a wide range of buildings and can identify mold before it’s even visible to the naked eye. For more information please visit: http://www.moldinspectionatl.com