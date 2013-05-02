MoldInspectionDallasTX.com Shows How Dallas Homeowners Can Use Independent Mold Inspectors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Mold is a problem facing many Dallas homeowners. Mold can be removed, but homeowners need to act fast in order to limit damages. But instead of turning directly to a mold removal specialist, many Dallas homeowners are choosing instead to work with independent mold inspection companies.



MoldInspectionDallasTX.com is one such mold inspection company. At MoldInspectionDallasTX.com, visitors will find an explanation why independent mold inspections are such a valuable service for today’s homeowners.



As a MoldInspectionDallasTX.com spokesperson explains, independent mold inspectors can help homeowners save several thousand dollars on mold removal services:



“Mold removal services can be expensive. But the price of mold removal can skyrocket when the mold removal company exaggerates the problem. That’s why we highly recommend ordering independent mold inspection services prior to committing to a mold removal project. The independent mold inspector will offer a nonbiased opinion on the mold removal services needed for the house – since that inspector has no reason to misrepresent the house’s mold problems, homeowners are left with a more accurate quote on mold removal services.”



MoldInspectionDallasTX.com is built on this simple premise. At MoldInspectionDallasTX.com, visitors can learn all about the advantages of working with independent mold inspection in Dallas companies. The website features a basic guideline of how to spot the early signs of mold as well as a full explanation of the services and costs involved with mold inspections.



But as the company’s spokesperson explains, the cost of a mold inspection can repay itself many times over:



“A good, independent Dallas mold inspection service will save homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars in inflated home maintenance costs. Independent mold inspectors keep mold removal companies honest and ensure that everybody is getting a fair deal. Our mold inspection process involves independent laboratory testing as well as multiple air quality tests. By the time this process is complete, the specialist is able to recommend the best possible course of action for homeowners – which sometimes may not even involve a mold removal company.”



Dallas homeowners aren’t the only ones who can benefit from independent mold inspections. As the MoldInspectionDallasTX.com website explains, business owners also deal with mold problems on a regular basis, and an independent mold inspection can be the difference between spending tens of thousands of dollars on mold removal services or just a few thousand dollars.



About MoldInspectionDallasTX.com

MoldInspectionDallasTX.com is an online mold inspection resource that offers independent mold testing services to residents of Dallas, Texas. The website explains that independent mold testing services offer an unbiased opinion on the mold problem facing a home or business, which prevents mold removal companies from exaggerating the problem and, in turn, helps homeowners save money. For more information, please visit: http://www.moldinspectiondallastx.com