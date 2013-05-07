Moldmaking Technologies Has Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Review Pinnacle Strategies

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, recently authored a feature article for Moldmaking Technologies magazine. The article entitled, “Three Ways to Cut Waste in your Shop,” explained how waste can be eliminated when moldmakers use lean best-practice processes.



Cutler reported, “Most moldmakers dream of capturing a 20-percent increase in output—even better if it is achieved in a few months. Moldmaking is a knowledge work environment, where projects are frequently in process, with more assignments on the way. Among all industrial sectors, standard industrial classifications (SIC) by the Department of Labor suggest that customers of moldmakers demand the most in scheduling, accuracy and project completion speed. Here are three recommendations for cutting the waste and giving your customers what they want.”



Moldmakers must improve project management processes to dramatically increase output and productivity. A new option for the moldmaking industry, according to Mark Woeppel of Pinnacle Strategies—a consulting firm focused on operations management—is RABIT (rapid analysis and bottleneck improvement team), which like Six Sigma, Theory of Constraints and Lean Manufacturing, can impact resource task engagement, increasing productivity. This is achieved with proactive scheduling by implementing a single, rational task priority management system as well as performance management via clear feedback on process performance. Focusing on the bottleneck processes and implementing only the changes that will have the largest impact, are typical elements of a RABIT project. Moldmakers must eliminate over-production, coordinate work scheduling and prioritization, and prevent resource multitasking.



When Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) worked with boom manufacturers to immediately boost output (in support of containing the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico), more output was needed to be immediately. Not the ideal situation to hire and train new people or to order and wait for new machines. Our teams questioned how to improve output and then pursued the answer until a solution was found. Read about how the improvements were found at these manufacturers and how improvements can be achieved by examining ways to use existing resources smarter and then implementing those changes in the second lesson of our eBook, Achieving Top Performance Under the Worst Conditions: 7 Lessons Learned from a Disaster link http://pinnacle-strategies.com/lp2/.



Pinnacle Strategies is an international management consulting firm focused on operations management excellence. The RABIT methodology is a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results.



