"Moldova Telecommunications Report 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- BMI View: With a mobile penetration rate of 92% at the end of June 2012, Moldova's mobile market still has considerable growth potential. However, the majority of the population (58.3% at the end of 22011, according to BMI data) live in rural areas and may be unable to access mobile services because of cost or lack of network coverage. Despite the introduction of 3G network services, Moldova's fixed broadband sector continues to record strong subscriber growth, a development we expect to sustain demand for fixed-line voice services, albeit it at a declining rate of growth.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 2.7% in H112, compared to 3.4% during the same period in 2011.
- The fixed-line market grew by 0.8% in H112, compared to 0.9% during the same period in 2011.
- Broadband subscriptions grew by 8.4% in H112, compared to 14.5% a year earlier.
- Mobile, fixed-line and broadband ARPUs trended downwards in the two years to June 2012.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Moldova remained in 18th (last) position on BMI's CEE telecoms Risk/Reward Ratings table for Q113, scoring below the regional average on all four ratings categories. The country's lowest score was in the country rewards category, reflecting a low rate of urbanisation and GDP per capita. The industry rewards and country rewards scores were largely held back by low ARPUs in the mobile sector and low average private consumption growth over the five years to 2017, compared to many other countries in the region.
