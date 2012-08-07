Moldtestingatl.com Saves Property Owners Thousands Through Early Mold Detection

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Mold is a problem that many properties experience at some point. Effective mold identification and management is vital. Uncontrolled mold can cause chronic health problems in people and physical damage to all kinds of buildings.



Rapid, early mold identification is something that MoldTestingATL.com (part of Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing company) has specialized in for many years. Atlanta MI&T provide comprehensive Atlanta mold testing to people in Fulton and Dekalb counties.



Atlanta MI&T don’t just test for mold each inspection and test is accompanied by a detailed report of any mold problems that have been found, if any professional assistance will be needed to fix the problem and exactly what needs to be done. This in-depth report can save clients hundreds of dollars in unnecessary treatments.



In many cases, mold repair ends up being a job for the insurance company to pay for. In this situation, the reports provided by Atlanta MI&T are detailed enough to be accepted by the insurance companies as proof of the damage and the steps to solve it.



During an Atlanta mold test the inspector will take several air and surface samples to be analysed in the lab. There are certain levels of mold in the air under normal circumstances, but the lab identifies if the spores are elevated to a point where problems may arise. The lab report will also identify what mold species are present and the amount of each, which enables the inspector to provide the detailed report on how to resolve the problem.



A spokesperson from Atlanta MI&T says, “Our services our so valuable because our mold test can identify a problem even before it can be seen with the naked eye. In fact, many times we are able to find a problem early enough, so that professional intervention can be avoided completely.”



About Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing

Atlanta Mold Inspection And Testing is an Atlanta based mold testing company that services the Fulton and Dekalb counties. Their experienced and certified inspectors are able to identify mold issues before they become visible to the naked eye. For more information please visit: http://www.moldtestingatl.com