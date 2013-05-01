MoldTestNewJersey.com Offers Independent, Unbiased Mold Inspections

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Mold is a problem throughout New Jersey. The sea air along the coast and rainy weather inland combine to make perfect mold-growing conditions. Unfortunately, many New Jersey home and business owners fail to recognize the problem posed by mold until it’s too late. Mold weakens the value of a property, but it can also put the health of occupants at risk.



MoldTestNewJersey.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping property owners discover the extent of their mold problem. At MoldTestNewJersey.com, visitors will find all of the resources they need to make an intelligent decision about their New Jersey mold problem. The website features a phone number residents can call if they suspect they have a mold problem. After calling that number, a NJ mold testing specialist will visit the home to determine the severity of the problem – if there’s a problem at all.



As a spokesperson for MoldTestNewJersey.com explains, the mold inspection in New Jersey specialist is totally independent of the mold removal company:



“Obviously, it’s in the mold removal company’s best interests to find a mold problem in the home or business they’re inspecting. In some cases, the company may exaggerate the severity of a mold problem for their own benefit. Our goal is to remove bias from the entire mold inspection process in order to give homeowners an honest, accurate, and reliable report on the mold problem inside their home.”



After ordering a mold inspection through MoldTestNewJersey.com, a mold inspection specialist will visit the home and collect samples. These samples are then sent to an independent laboratory for verification, after which a comprehensive report is sent to the home or business owner. MI&T is not affiliated with any mold removal companies, and customers are urged to find a mold removal company on their own in order to completely remove bias from the process.



As the MoldTestNewJersey.com spokesperson explains, many customers simply deliver the report directly to the mold removal company:



“Our mold inspection reports carry specific instructions about how to remove mold from the home or business. We list the exact areas of the residence where mold is a problem, making it easy for a mold removal company to completely fix the problem.”



MoldTestNewJersey.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing, a company dedicated to providing unbiased mold inspections to homes and businesses in New Jersey.