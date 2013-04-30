MoldTestSeattle.com Offers Unbiased Mold Inspections and Testing in Seattle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Mold is a persistent problem on the damp coast of the Pacific Northwest United States. In Seattle, the moist air and mild temperatures create the perfect conditions for mold to grow. And when mold enters a house, it puts the health of the residents – and the value of the home – at risk.



That’s a problem that MoldTestSeattle.com seeks to solve. MoldTestSeattle.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a company that provides unbiased home inspections throughout the city of Seattle. Unlike mold inspections performed by traditional mold removal companies, the inspections done by MI&T are completely unbiased.



A spokesperson explained why it’s important for bias to be removed from the process:



“When a mold removal company inspects the house for mold, it’s in their best interests to find mold. After all, most mold removal companies don’t get paid to inspect for mold – they get paid to remove mold. Instead of directly offering mold removal services, MI&T independently inspects and tests for mold. That way, homeowners know they’re getting unbiased results on a test that could have a significant impact on their lives.”



The MoldTestSeattle.com website explains the mold testing in Seattle process in detail. First, the website explains that excessive household mold leads to poor indoor air quality, which can lead to a number of serious health complications.



The website also lists some of the early signs of a mold problem, including:



- Visual growth

- A funny smell

- Recent water damage

- Recent health complications



As the company’s spokesperson explains, some home and business owners are just looking for peace of mind:



“Some people may not notice any of the classic symptoms of mold, but they just want peace of mind that their residence is mold-free. Our mold testing specialists visit the home and collect samples. These samples are sent to an independent laboratory for verification. Once testing is complete, the results are delivered to the home or business along with a detailed report on how to proceed with mold removal.”



MoldTestSeattle.com is not affiliated with any mold removal companies. Instead, customers are urged to find their own mold removal specialist. The report lists the exact work that needs to be done, and many MoldTestSeattle.com customers simply deliver that report directly to the mold removal company.



Businesses and individuals who require independent Seattle mold testing and inspection can visit MoldTestSeattle.com for more information. The website features contact information for MI&T as well as an explanation of the services and costs involved with mold inspection.



About MoldTestSeattle.com

MoldTestSeattle.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing Seattle (MI&T). The company offers independent mold inspections and testing throughout the Seattle area. For more information, please visit: http://www.moldtestseattle.com