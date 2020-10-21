Molecular Diagnostics Market Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at over US$ 6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a double digit in the forecasted period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, growing number of infectious diseases, hospital acquired infections and various other diseases. It is anticipated to grow at a 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.



Top Players:



Some of the major players in the molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.



Increasing Government Grants to Boost the Market



Increasing funding by governments and various organizations for research and clinical studies in the molecular diagnosis space are anticipated to boost the market growth. These initiatives by the government play an important role in the practice of new product development. For instance, Accelerate Diagnostics received a funding of USD 19.45 million by different organizations, including the Oracle Institutional Partners, Schuler Family Foundation, Oracle Partners, & various others, for development and sale of IVD tests and tools. Moreover, in 2015, Merck's venture capital arm funded AdvanDx with almost USD 12 million for R&D of pathogen screening for key HAI.



Technology Advancements; Creating Newer Opportunities



Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.



Similarly, better throughput, improvement in nanotechnology and the introduction of point of care devices are supporting the growth molecular diagnostics as a transformative procedure.



Segmentation Covered By:



By Product & Services -

Reagents & Kits,

Instruments, Services



By Technology -

PCR,

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology,

NGS & DNA Sequencing,

In-situ Hybridization



Application -



Infectious Diseases,

Oncology,

Genetic Testing



Companies are working on expanding their product portfolio to get a hold on the market



Vaarious key players are adopting strategies such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) to increase their market share. For instance, Hologic acquired Gen-Probe, to expand its product portfolio with focus on various types of cancer's diagnostics. Moreover, Cepheid launched GeneXpert Omni in 2015, which is the most portable molecular diagnostics system in the world.



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



