Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Molecular diagnostics, also called as MDx, is a branch of in vitro diagnostics that helps in identification of nucleic acids. Molecular diagnostics assist in identifying nucleic acids in foreign organisms or genetic markers of any patient. MDx tests is the fastest growing branch of in vitro diagnostics and its growth is influenced by factors such as rapid turnaround time, high sensitivity, low cost and convenient workflow. It is a highly regulated area of biotechnology and requires 510(k)/IVD clearance.



MDx employs different assays and platforms that are paired with several technologies for identification of genetic variations. The various technologies used in MDx are PCR, qPCR, TMA, FISH, capillary electrophoresis, next-generation sequencing, and microarrays. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, growth in aging population, availability of different types of tests, and development in pharmacogenomics will be the major growth drivers of this market.



Browse Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market.html



The major segments of MDx market are therapeutics, technology and analysis testing, test locations, and test foundation. Geographically MDx market can be sub-segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. At present many corporate actions such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others are taking place in this market which may positively affect the future market scenario. The major competitors in the MDx market are biotechnology companies such as Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Gen-Probe, Illumina, Cepheid, Life Technologies, and some others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/