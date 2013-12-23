Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Analyst - Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Molecular diagnostics, also called as MDx, is a branch of in vitro diagnostics that helps in identification of nucleic acids. Molecular diagnostics assist in identifying nucleic acids in foreign organisms or genetic markers of any patient. MDx tests is the fastest growing branch of in vitro diagnostics and its growth is influenced by factors such as rapid turnaround time, high sensitivity, low cost and convenient workflow. It is a highly regulated area of biotechnology and requires 510(k)/IVD clearance.



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MDx employs different assays and platforms that are paired with several technologies for identification of genetic variations. The various technologies used in MDx are PCR, qPCR, TMA, FISH, capillary electrophoresis, next-generation sequencing, and microarrays. The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, growth in aging population, availability of different types of tests, and development in pharmacogenomics will be the major growth drivers of this market.



The major segments of MDx market are therapeutics, technology and analysis testing, test locations, and test foundation. Geographically MDx market can be sub-segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. At present many corporate actions such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others are taking place in this market which may positively affect the future market scenario. The major competitors in the MDx market are biotechnology companies such as Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Gen-Probe, Illumina, Cepheid, Life Technologies, and some others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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