Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow with rising technological developments in molecular diagnostic techniques. These advancements are intended to offer higher accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and portability which further drives the market. This information was published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025" offering insights on factors influencing growth. The global market covered a value of US$ 8012.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 13873.6 Mn by 2025. As per the report, the global market is expected to garner a healthy CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.



North America Continues to Maintain Its Stronghold until 2025



"Well-established healthcare infrastructure, combined with the rising incidence of cancer is helping the market grow in North America," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Developed healthcare systems further helps in the easy availability and accessibility of advanced instruments such as molecular diagnostics. In 2017, this regional market was valued at US$ 3639.4 Mn and is likely to lead the global landscape through the forecast period. The rising collaborations and association between research hospitals and academic institutions encourages growth of the market in this region. Both the bodies are involving in continuous discussions for process improvements in molecular diagnosis. The market in Europe is also expected to witness considerable growth with growing emphasis on clinical microbiology and hospital research organizations. This is mainly done to increase the number of molecular diagnostic techniques. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in research and development activities are factors responsible for creating good growth opportunities.



Lack of Experts to Conduct Molecular Diagnostic Tests May Hamper the Growth



Although the market is growing at a rapid pace, there are certain factors that may restrict the growth. The molecular diagnostic tests are expensive, which makes it difficult for people with low-income groups to afford these tests. Also, lack of experts to handle such instruments especially in developing countries may impede the growth to some extent. However, with the advent of advanced technology, introduction of new molecular diagnostic systems may help to overcome such challenges.



some of the key players in the global Molecular Diagnostics Market:



bioMérieux SA.

BD

Danaher

Grifols, S.A.

Hologic Inc.

Novartis AG

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Transformation in Healthcare May Lead to Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Systems



The evolution of molecular diagnosis over the years has given birth to different molecular diagnostic tests. These tests help to detect specific RNA or DNA sequences. In addition to this, they help to get an understanding if these sequences are associated with diseases or not. With the rapid transformation of healthcare, innovative molecular diagnostic tests are likely to introduce in the coming years. This will further transform the molecular biology field. Other factors driving the molecular diagnostic market are rising demand for healthcare facilities and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several favourable policies by governments with an aim to encourage care diagnosis and increase awareness about diagnostic procedures drives the market.



