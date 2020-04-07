Molecular Diagnostics Market Technological Advancements Will Drive the Future Outlook 2030 - Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.



Top Players:



Some of the major players in the molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.



Technological Advancement:



Introduction of quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) is increasingly gaining acceptance owing to the identification of pathogens in clinical microbiology. This tool can be also used to detect of P. aeruginosa easily from sputum samples of patients suffering from Cystic fibrosis, corneal samples, chronic wounds, and positive blood samples.



Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.



Increasing Government Grants to Boost the Market



Increasing funding by governments and various organizations for research and clinical studies in the molecular diagnosis space are anticipated to boost the market growth. These initiatives by the government play an important role in the practice of new product development. For instance, Accelerate Diagnostics received a funding of USD 19.45 million by different organizations, including the Oracle Institutional Partners, Schuler Family Foundation, Oracle Partners, & various others, for development and sale of IVD tests and tools. Moreover, in 2015, Merck's venture capital arm funded AdvanDx with almost USD 12 million for R&D of pathogen screening for key HAI.



