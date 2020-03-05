Molecular Diagnostics Market with Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Demand Analysis by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Molecular Diagnostics is a laboratory test that identifies a disease or susceptibility to suffer from a disease. It examines DNA or RNA, or proteins, or microbes in case of infections. Molecular testing is effectively used in clinical testing devices and also its supplies used in hospitals, reference laboratories, commercial laboratories, doctor's offices, research industries, and more. The said test has been paying an important role in the medicinal practice and will be an indispensable part in future as well.



Top Players:



Some of the major players in the molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.



Technological Advancement:



Introduction of quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) or quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) is increasingly gaining acceptance owing to the identification of pathogens in clinical microbiology. This tool can be also used to detect of P. aeruginosa easily from sputum samples of patients suffering from Cystic fibrosis, corneal samples, chronic wounds, and positive blood samples.



Technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics are expected to drive the market as they allow greater portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. For instance, the introduction of MinION, by Nanopore Technologies offers an affordable and portable sequencer, catering to the users in point-of-care facilities and small peripheral laboratories, which is expected to boost the growth of global molecular diagnostics market.



