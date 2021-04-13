Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.



This market research report presents a wide perspective of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistics with respect to revenue during the forecast period. It includes an elaborative study with an in-depth segmentation, comprehensive research and development history, latest news and press releases. Further, it determines the growth aspects and draws a sketch of the top players involved in the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market's growth in terms of revenue.



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



Further key findings from the report suggest

POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.

Another factor accountable for the dominance of this section is the rising burden of infectious disease in developed and developing countries.

The biggest business segment to produce sales is PCR-based POC studies. The widespread use of PCR-based technology for PCR products for molecular diagnosis and marketing has created plenty of incentives for the growth of the segment.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world's revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

In May 2020, Becton Dickinson to extend the MDx diagnostic acquisition to the points of care



Main players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc.,

OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC



Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based



Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others



Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Others



The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Definition

1.2. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Methodology

1.4. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…