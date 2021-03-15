Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for molecular forensics is growing due to the advancement in technology and the adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests. Continuous investment in research and development and favorable regulations will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of techniques and complexities will restrain the market.



Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth.



Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.



The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Molecular Forensics market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Molecular Forensics market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

North America dominated the market for molecular forensics. The region has advance state of the art infrastructure and sophisticated equipment to support the growth of the molecular forensics market. The presence of several leading market players is encouraging the demand for technology.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Software and other products



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

Digital PCR (d-PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

NGS

SNP and STR Sequencing

mtDNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

MS

Tandem MS

MS-FTIR

Other Technologies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radioactive Toxicology

Nucleic Acid Analysis

Forensic Databasing

Microbial Forensics

Other Applications



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Other End Users



Molecular Forensics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Molecular Forensics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



