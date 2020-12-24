Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Molecular Imaging Market



Molecular imaging is a rapidly evolving medical imaging concept that derives molecular information within a patient's body through preserved tissue samples.It aids in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive disorders, respiratory conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and several other medical conditions. Therefore, molecular imaging procedures have gained immense recognition as they are safe and non-invasive.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.



Market Drivers



The global molecular imaging market has gained robust traction over the past few years. The primary attributes for the market growth include the rising geriatric populace across the globe; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and various respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders; technological upgradations in the healthcare industry; the soaring adoption of advanced, non-invasive medical imaging techniques; and greater advantages over the conventional imaging techniques like MRI and CT scan. Growing prevalence of lung and breast cancers, increasing healthcare awareness, the presence of skilled healthcare professionals, increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about early cancer diagnosis, higher expenditure on healthcare, and the rising per capita income are other pivotal factors resulting in the global market expansion.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurology

Respiratory Diseases

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers



The report considers the following market growth estimation timeline:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Regional Background



The molecular imaging market is highly consolidated in the Asia Pacific region, making it the global leader in molecular imaging. The rising prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, kidney disorders, cognitive conditions like Alzheimer's, and other illnesses is a significant growth-inducing parameter for the market. Favorable government reimbursement policies and the increasing recognition of non-invasive medical imaging methods, coupled with the region'sadvanced healthcare sector and the escalating awareness about timely disease diagnosis, have boosted the regional market growth further.



