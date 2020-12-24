The rising occurrence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Molecular imaging is a rapidly evolving medical imaging concept that derives molecular information within a patient's body through preserved tissue samples.It aids in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive disorders, respiratory conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and several other medical conditions. Therefore, molecular imaging procedures have gained immense recognition as they are safe and non-invasive.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.
Market Drivers
The global molecular imaging market has gained robust traction over the past few years. The primary attributes for the market growth include the rising geriatric populace across the globe; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and various respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders; technological upgradations in the healthcare industry; the soaring adoption of advanced, non-invasive medical imaging techniques; and greater advantages over the conventional imaging techniques like MRI and CT scan. Growing prevalence of lung and breast cancers, increasing healthcare awareness, the presence of skilled healthcare professionals, increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about early cancer diagnosis, higher expenditure on healthcare, and the rising per capita income are other pivotal factors resulting in the global market expansion.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Positron Emission Tomography
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Computed Tomography
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Neurology
Respiratory Diseases
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Regional Background
The molecular imaging market is highly consolidated in the Asia Pacific region, making it the global leader in molecular imaging. The rising prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, kidney disorders, cognitive conditions like Alzheimer's, and other illnesses is a significant growth-inducing parameter for the market. Favorable government reimbursement policies and the increasing recognition of non-invasive medical imaging methods, coupled with the region'sadvanced healthcare sector and the escalating awareness about timely disease diagnosis, have boosted the regional market growth further.
