Molecular Spectroscopy Market - Raman (SERS, TERS, FT Raman) Worth $5.9 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Owing to the diverse nature of molecular spectroscopy technologies, these technologies cover a wide area of applications. The wide application of NMR spectroscopy, improvements in Raman technologies, and miniaturization of molecular spectroscopy instruments are the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. The demand for molecular spectroscopy systems is growing, owing to the increasing requirements in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries as wells as the substantial demand from the chemical and petrochemical industries. Moreover, the growing market for terahertz technology has resulted in the rapid growth of the market.



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NMR spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of the overall molecular spectroscopymetry market, by technology, followed by UV-VIS spectroscopy. However, the Raman spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018. This high growth can be attributed to its technological advancements, and growing adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.



The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the market in the coming years. The growth in the North American market is likely to be driven by factors such as the increasing number of government investments in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical, and academic research studies that make use of molecular spectroscopy techniques.



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The major players in the global market include ABB Bomem, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), FOSS (Denmark), JASCO International Co., Ltd. (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and JEOL, Ltd. (Japan).



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