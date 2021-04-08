Molecule-Based Transistors Market 2021 to Predict a Promising Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Molecule-based transistors are single molecule electronic devices that are designed for applications such as non-volatile memory, logic circuits, sensor monitoring, and artificial synapse. Molecular transistors based on quantum interference greatly help in miniaturizing the size of electronic circuits, and in lowering heat dissipation and energy consumption in ICs. Also, organic materials have the potential to provide the electronic devices with flexibility, stretchability, and softness ("soft electronics"), which is not possible with the use of silicon or any other inorganic materials.
Molecule-based transistors have stronger stability at high temperatures compared to silicon based electronic devices due to the covalent bond structure that exists in molecular electronic devices. Field Effect Transistor (FET) was composed of single C60 molecule or single CNT in the early days of nanotechnology. However, great progress has been made in recent years in the research of other materials to be used for constructing molecular transistors besides CNT and C60.
Growing need for sustainable electronic manufacturing set to drive the market
The rising demand for manufacturing organic, eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and potentially biodegradable or recyclable electronic devices is expected to boost the market for molecule-based transistors.
Lowered manufacturing costs due to the use of organic materials in place of traditional silicon, is expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for data storage is also expected to boost the growth of the molecule-based transistors market
APAC market set to witness significant growth during the forecast period
In terms of region, the molecule-based transistors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America. Regionally, APAC is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period due to the rising research and development investments by China and Japan in the field of molecular electronics, and also the rising demand for telecommunication, and healthcare products from markets such as India and China, which is expected to further fuel this growth.
Key Players Operating in the Molecule-based Transistors Market
The market for molecule-based transistors is in its early stage, with a number of research and development activities being carried out by universities and organizations across the world and particularly in countries such as USA, Germany, and China. The market is highly devoted to R&D activities that are being done through collaborations and partnerships. Some of the key players covered in the report are:
California Molecular Electronics Corp.
Novaled GmbH
Infineon Technologies AG
VON ARDENNE GmbH
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Everspin Technologies
Nantero, Inc.
Global Molecule-based transistors Market: Research Scope
Global Molecule-based Transistors market, by Electrode Material
Graphene
Metal
Others
Global Molecule-based Transistors market, by Application
Optoelectronics
Bioelectronics
Others
Global Molecule-based Transistors market, by End-use Industry
Healthcare
Information Technology
Telecommunications
Renewable Energy
Others
Global Molecule-based Transistors Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
