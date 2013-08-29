Molegone Has Launched a New Blog

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- At some point or another we all suffer with skin care issue, whether it is acne, wrinkle, skin tag, mole, wart, tanning or something new. It is hard to find a trustworthy solution for these issues over the internet, especially when there is too much of wrong information out there.



Molegone has recently launched a blog to help people with these issues. Molegone specializes in selling skin tag product – Dermatend, but has received several inquiries from its customer regarding other skin issues, and to this effect, has launched a blog which will offer natural and unique solution to people across the world.



Mathew, who is the marketing manager at Molegone said “We see it as a right mix for our brand. A blog that can help with overall skin care and skin tag related issues. Especially, since we are expert in providing natural solution”.



The website has just been launched on 22nd August officially and currently only offer solutions for skin tag related issue, but the company plans to add weekly blogs. The blog is linked to a twitter account which a user can follow to get updates from their blog and several other interesting skin care tips.



The company is also actively asking its current customers to provide feedback on topics that they would like to read about. Anybody can contribute by mailing to support@molegone.net



The blog also has been integrated with Facebook for comments so a user can easily track the responses that the expert at Molegone provides.



About molegone.net

For more information on skin tag issue, one can visit molegone.net, to check out the new website you can visit molegone.net/blog/



Contact

Aaron Lilly,

80 Continental Drive,

Ste 101 Reno,

Nevada 89509

1-877-853-0441

Email: support@molegone.net

http://www.molegone.net