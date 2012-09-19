Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Molex Incorporated are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying possibly excessive compensation certain top officials at Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX).



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Molex Incorporated harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Molex Inc.’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) reported that its Total Revenue fell from over $3.58 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $3.48 billion for the12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012, and that its Net Income over the same time periods decreased from $298.81 million to $ 281.38 million.



Shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) closed on September 12, 2012 at $27.37 per share.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com