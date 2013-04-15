Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) was announced concerning whether certain Molex officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Molex officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $3.58 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $3.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $298.81 million to $281.38 million.



Shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) grew from $18.06 per share in July 2010 to as high as $29.42 per share on April 11, 2013.



On April 12, 2013, NASDAQ:MOLX shares closed at $29.04 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of shares of Molex Incorporated (NASDAQ:MOLX) have certain options



