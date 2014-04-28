Moline, IL to Host World's Biggest Openly Gay Event

Moline, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- The Flamingo, the biggest openly gay event in the world, is moving from its usual destination of Las Vegas to the city of Moline, Illinois. The event features gay musical acts, clinics, and novelties, and is coming to Moline for the first time due to tax breaks and the fact that the mayor is the uncle of the one and only fabulous host, Spencer Gayman.



Of course, this isn’t really the case; rather it is the plot to “Hello Fabulous!” the new novella from Jason Tanamor, the critically acclaimed author of “Anonymous.”



“The underlying story revolves around a straight and boring guy named Randy who is continually mistaken for the event’s host,” Tanamor said. “This mistake begins to snowball, with the media believing that Gayman has hit the town well before the scheduled event.”



Randy then sees his life go from “straight and boring” to “gay and fabulous” overnight. He begins to receive VIP treatment in the form of restaurant, hotel, and clothing comps. Not to mention the occasional hetero woman willing to turn Gayman straight.



“It doesn’t help that Randy’s friends encourage him to play the part since they’re now being treated as celebrities,” Tanamor said. “That is until Gayman comes to town for real after hearing that his good, gay name has been tarnished by being seen in places like K-Mart.”



“Hello Fabulous!” is a hilarious story about mistaken identity that results in a climax that determines the REAL fabulous one. “Did I mention that there is a 25-foot flamingo in the story?” Tanamor said.



“Hello Fabulous!” is available in paperback for only $8.95 and is free on Amazon Kindle (http://bit.ly/hellofabulouskindle) Sunday, May 4th through Thursday, May 8th. After that time the price will be $1.99.



Tanamor’s previous novel “Anonymous” was hailed as “a well-crafted piece of experimental, voyeuristic fiction” and “a winning jumble of the gritty, the raw, and the grotesque” by Publishers Weekly.



Visit Tanamor’s website at http://www.tanamor.com to learn more about “Hello Fabulous!” and also to read an excerpt.



About Jason Tanamor

Jason Tanamor is the Editor and Founder of Zoiks! Online. Zoiks! Online offers the best in stand-up comedy and music.



He has 10 plus years of experience as an entertainment writer/interviewer for Yahoo!, the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus, Cinema Blend, Celebrity Cafe, Strip Las Vegas Magazine, Pulse Magazine and Zoiks! Online.



Tanamor has interviewed the likes of author Chuck Palahniuk (Fight Club); comedians Demetri Martin, Jim Breuer (SNL, Half Baked), Aisha Tyler (Talk Soup, The Ghost Whisperer), Hal Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias; musicians Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Ann Wilson (Heart), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless and Gossip Girl), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), and Henry Rollins (Black Flag); and actor Oscar Nunez (The Office).



He has covered everyone from Steve Martin to Jerry Seinfeld and from Evanescence to President Obama.