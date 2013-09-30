Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Moller International, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Moller International, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Moller International, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Moller International, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Moller International, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Moller International, Inc. (Moller International) designs, manufactures and markets a range of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. M400 Skycar model is the company's one of the development stage products, a four passenger aircraft coupling vertical-flight capabilities of a helicopter with cruise performance of an airplane. Another development stage product of the company is Aerobot line of unmanned aerial vehicles. The company's research activities regarding Aerobot focuses on carrying out a range of customer supplied mission specific payload packages. The company tested Aerobot on both electric- and fuel-power for commercial and military applications. It offers rotapower engine for the ducted fan VTOL applications required by Skycar, Aerobot and other aircraft. Moller International is headquartered in Davis, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Moller International, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142837/moller-international-inc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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