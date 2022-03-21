Molluscicides Market Dynamics & Global Outlook 2021-2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- The global molluscicides market is estimated at USD 711 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, to reach USD 909 million by 2026. Factors such as the growing demand for horticultural crops have significantly fueled the market for molluscicides due to the increasing consumer awareness about controlling snail and slug infestations in the fields.



Driver: Increase in adoption of agrochemicals in developing countries



Continuous advancements in the technology used in agriculture have led to a shift in farming practices. With the increased export and import of agricultural commodities across different geographies, especially in developing regions, new types of harmful organisms have emerged, leading to an increase in the demand for novel active ingredient products to safeguard crops. Globalization of the agrochemical industry has a huge impact on the Asian crop protection markets. With the highest rate of population growth, increasing the need for food production, and economic growth, the demand for various agrochemicals such as herbicides and pesticides are increasing. While the demand for food products is increasing in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, the available land mass for agriculture is shrinking due to the increased effect of urbanization that propels farmers to use various agrochemicals to maintain soil health and increase land productivity.



Constraint: Regulatory restrictions on the use of molluscicide products



Different control methods are employed by farmers against slugs and snails, which causes significant damage to crops. When these measures are not found sufficient, chemical control options are seen as a last resort. Strict guidelines and frameworks are in place to prevent the rampant use of harmful pesticides due to their high toxicity levels and drastic effects on the environment when they enter food chains. For instance, the European Union has banned the use of methiocarb slug pellets due to their hazardous effect on grain-eating farm birds such as finches and sparrows. The other major slug pellet product used is metaldehyde, which is considered an emerging pollutant and is more frequently found in watercourses above the EU statutory drinking water limit of 0.1 ?g L?¹ for a pesticide.



Opportunity: Introduction of "green eco-friendly" molluscicide products and the growing awareness for mollusk control



Major manufacturing players have begun producing environment-friendly molluscicide products by utilizing natural and non-harmful by-products. There are no efficient biological controls to combat invasive mollusks. The application of synthetic molluscicides has a toxic effect on non-target organisms; it affects crop establishment and causes problems of algal blooms and pesticide residue. This gives rise to the need for botanical molluscicides as an alternative. However, there is currently no effective, safe, and economically viable molluscicidal formulation. Platcom Ventures Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) developed a polyherbal molluscicide, which is an effective formulation to combat invasive mollusks, especially golden apple snails. In contrast to synthetic molluscicides that have a toxic effect on non-target organisms, this polyherbal formulation is a biological control method with low toxicity against non-target organisms and is also biodegradable.



Challenge: Excessive use of harmful chemicals causing a threat to the environment



The mode of action of many molluscicides causes stress to the water balance system of mollusk species. Metaldehyde and methiocarb are the two common active ingredients used in the manufacturing of molluscicide products by major global players around the world. Risks to human health or the environment, including toxicity or ill health to humans or animals, hazards to non-target organisms such as natural garden predators, and risks to endangered species are some issues faced by players in the molluscicides market. Moreover, low concentrations of these chemicals have been found in drinking water, causing water pollution and damaging the food chain of the ecosystem.



The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and India play an important role in supplying active ingredients (chemicals such as metaldehyde) as raw materials to the North American and European markets.



Some of the major players operating in the molluscicides market are Lonza Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), American Vanguard Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel) have acquired leading market positions through their broad product portfolios, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.



