Molly McBryan Joins Our Care Community as Director of Provider Relations

Havertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Our Care Community, an online forum where members find creative solutions for all their elder care needs, announces that Molly McBryan has joined the company as Director of Provider Relations.



"We are delighted to welcome Molly into the Our Care Community family. Her experience in working with, and developing relationships with Providers will be a great asset to our company and to our Providers," stated Matt McCloskey, Our Care Community's Managing Partner.



Molly was born and raised in Philadelphia. She is a graduate of LaSalle University-Philadelphia, with a BA in Sociology and has eight years experience in customer service and provider relations in the mental health field. Molly enjoys working with and talking to people and is very interested in helping and guiding families who need direction finding senior care for their loved ones. For her recreational interests, she loves running, reading, and taking bike rides with her family.



“I have two close friends who both needed to find assisted living facilities for a loved one. Listening to them talk about how stressful and overwhelming the process was, I knew this was an area that I could be helpful, given my background. When Matt and Michael McCloskey asked me to accept the position as Director of Provider Relations, I was thrilled with the opportunity. I very much look forward to working for a company that not only cares about their care seekers but also about their relationships with their providers.”



About OurCareCommunity.com

OurCareCommunity.com is an online community connecting Care Seekers, Caregivers, Elder Care Experts and Industry Professionals all with the common goal of sharing knowledge, creating bonds and enriching lives. Sons and daughters, husbands and wives and all those responsible for the care of a loved one, now have a trusted source for advice, support and conversation on elder care topics.



