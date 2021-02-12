New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The global molybdenum disulfide market is forecast to reach USD 491.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Molybdenum disulfide is a transition metal dichalcogenide. It occurs as a silvery black solid mineral molybdenite. The metal is quite similar to that of graphene, with the same physical resemblance to graphite.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The numerous end-use applications in the region supported by various end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction are driving the market demand. The growth in the region is due to the availability of cheap raw materials, which are encouraging market players to shift manufacturing base in the region.



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Molybdenum Disulfide market are:



Moly Metal L.L.P, Rose Mill Co. LLC, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Industry Co. Ltd., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Tribotecc GmbH, American Elements, Tritrust Industrial (China) Co. Ltd., Exploiter Molybdenum Co. Ltd, US Research Nanomaterial Inc., and Strem Chemicals, among others.



The research helps the user to better comprehend the historical background of the Molybdenum Disulfide market based on facts and figures. The various aspects and factors also include the cost of the products that gather a relatively higher demand and their production cost for the producer to determine the optimum strategy to produce.



Key highlights of the Molybdenum Disulfide Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Molybdenum Disulfide industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Molybdenum Disulfide market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Powder

Crystals



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Coating

Catalysts

Semiconductors

Lubricant

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Electronics

Chemicals

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest



Molybdenum disulfide is a dry lubricant that can resist temperature higher than 350° C and offers outstanding dry lubricity. The metal can retain its lubricity even in the case of complete oil loss. It is one of the best known solid lubricants and is used in various industries for the smooth functioning of the machines and equipment.



Molybdenum Sulphide is used in transistors, lasers solar cells, semiconductors, LEDs, and other microelectronic devices. High demand from the electronics industry is expected to boost the demand of the market product. Countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are major semiconductor manufacturing hubs with high demand from all over the world.



Crystalline molybdenum disulfide is found in nature as one of two phases, 3R-MoS2 and 2H-MoS2, where the "R" and the "H" indicate rhombohedral and hexagonal symmetry. A third, metastable crystalline phase known as 1T-MoS2, was discovered by intercalating 2H-MoS2 with alkali metals. This phase has tetragonal symmetry and is metallic….Continue



Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Molybdenum Disulfide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Molybdenum Disulfide Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Chapter 5. Molybdenum Disulfide Market, By Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Powder



Continue…



