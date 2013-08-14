Mom, Writing Through Personal Crisis, Signs with Two Literary Agencies

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Local indie author, Max W. Miller, first picked up pen in an effort to survive her son’s prison term. In the face of her personal crisis, she struggled to create a new normal without her child. To find solace, she turned to writing, something she had always been drawn to. Recently, her steadfast writing efforts caught the attention of two literary agencies.



The New York based Seymour Agency is now representing her inspirational memoir, Diary of a Prison Bound Teen; a compelling recanting of the battle she waged against her son in order to save his life. The book will present evidence supporting the power of mother’s intuition and how this insight assists in avoiding devastation during child rearing.



To make this story even more exceptional, Miller’s son asked to write the narrative alongside his mother; he feels he has much to share with teens. Through the efforts of the Seymour Agency, the book proposal has attracted the attention of a major publisher. With no deal yet solidified, interested publishers are invited to contact the Seymour Agency directly.



Max W. Miller’s work of paranormal fiction is now represented by Evatopia - a Beverly Hills, multimedia company with divisions supporting literary management, publishing, and marketing. Evatopia’s principle, Margery Walshaw has stated that Miller’s writing is strong, solid, and marketable. Under Evatopia, Blood Melt, Max’s debut novel, will become a new title that emphasizes the romance element between her main characters—the alien prince, Seth, and the Earth girl, sixteen-year-old Avani Darrisaw.



Miller says, “For anyone who wants a keepsake of the original 2012 edition of Blood Melt, I would suggest you download it soon by going to Amazon, Barnes and Noble or Kobo. Also, the original edition is available in paperback from Amazon.”



In mid-September, Max will release Book 2 (Torene the Tornado) of her Legacy of Sadie Mae Stevens fantasy adventure series, written for teens and young adults, but enjoyed by all ages. Book one, The Gordite Witch, has garnered impressive reviews on Amazon with readers from Ireland, Alaska, and the United States offering an abundance of praise.



Max has released a total of four books. She has written articles for parenting magazines (Yahoo Shine and Your Teen), and has conducted radio interviews about her books and her parenting experiences. Recently, she has received an invitation from a mom-based radio talk show and upon request, has written a 1200 words essay for Babble.com, a Disney owned company. She was given the green light to talk to women about intuition as well as how she was able to write during her struggles.



About Max Miller

Max Miller was born in Savannah, Georgia, but has lived in North Carolina for most of her adult life. She comes from a large family of six brothers and two sisters. She is married with children.



Max is a writer of science fiction, fantasy, and all things paranormal, for teens and young adults. She uses popular fantasy and science fiction topics such as aliens, ghosts, and witches, and expresses them in a way that is highly entertaining, thought provoking, and written in a language that doesn’t burn her reader’s ears with obscenity.