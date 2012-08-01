Momentum Builds in Iowa for the AMSN American Manufacturing Movement

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The pioneer of re-building the manufacturing community in the United States is gaining significant momentum as businesses nationwide take notice of the 'Buy American' grassroots movement founded by Donald LaBelle, President & CEO of the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN), an online marketplace specializing in US-made custom precision machined parts, CNC machining, fabrication, plastic mold making and full-service manufacturing solutions at http://www.mfgpartners.net/custom-precision-machined-parts



According to MFGpartners.net, the movement is gaining steam for a variety of reasons, with one of them being the company's recent collaboration with industry leading quality manufacturing specialists and ISO consultation firm Guberman-PMC, LLC at http://dguberman.com/ Keith Brown, spokesperson for AMSN said the company is committed to helping businesses develop relationships with quality-approved US-based machine shops, fabricators and specialty jobbing shops. According to Brown, the company's recent focus has been on Iowa to bring work to custom manufacturers in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Sioux City, Waterloo, Ames, West Des Moines and other cities across the Hawkeye state.



“AMSN is currently in negotiations with a number of soon to be announced leading U.S. and Canadian trade organizations, ISO specialists and others professionals in the industrial arena to further its pursuit of bringing jobs back to North America, rebuild the nation's manufacturing infrastructure as well as strengthen trade relations with its closest ally Canada in effort to increase the global competitiveness of both countries,” said Brown. More detailed information on the participating organizations and parties will be announced by the end of the summer said Brown.



Iowa and other U.S. businesses as well as Canadian companies in need of custom manufacturing services can submit an RFQ directly to AMSN quality-approved vendors at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



