Momentum Logistics Recruitment Helps UK Companies Find Competent Job Candidates

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- With the UK’s current unemployment rate fixed at 8.3 percent, a large number of people, at all career levels, are competing for many of the same positions. And while this overabundance of available candidates presents an opportunity for companies looking to quickly fill their vacant positions, it also makes it increasingly difficult to find qualified individuals best-suited for the job at hand.



For help finding the most competent and suitable job candidates, companies throughout the UK are turning to Momentum Logistics Recruitment. Backed by more than 50 years of experience in the logistics and supply chain sectors, the company understands and is dedicated to meeting businesses’ recruitment and interim management needs, as well as the aspirations of candidates. The logistics recruitment agency offers hands-on experience in the areas of operations, human resources, finance, project management, business development, start-ups and contract negotiation.



Whereas many other recruitment agencies aim to simply fulfill a company’s available positions in a hurry, Momentum Logistics is acutely aware of the importance of performing the due diligence necessary to find the best possible employee.



The company meets with all clients to fully understand their unique needs, company culture and other essential factors.



According to past client, Yvonne Senouci, Human Resources Manager at Belkin, “As our business has rapidly grown we have required additional warehouse management to strengthen our existing operational team. Momentum Logistics took the trouble to visit us on site to gain a full understanding of our requirements and to gain an appreciation of the working environment. They have provided high caliber candidates from which we have made a number of appointments.”



In order to find the right candidate, the supply chain recruitment company insists on interviewing all selected candidates and requires at least two business references. The company also has a psychometric testing facility available for further questioning.



The company’s main expertise covers logistics, third-party and in-house, retail, food, fashion, consumer electronics and manufacturing, and helps place candidates in careers in warehousing, transport, stock control, supply chain management, inbound logistics, imports, exports, freight management, air-sea and road, and more.



For more information about the superior recruitment services offered by Momentum Logistics Recruitment, visit http://www.MomentumLogistics.co.uk



About Momentum Logistics Recruitment

Momentum Logistics Recruitment is a UK-based recruitment agency dedicated to meeting recruitment and interim management needs within the logistics and supply chain sectors. Backed by more than 50 years of experience, the company offers hands-on experience in the areas of operations, human resources, finance, project management, business development, start-ups and contract negotiation.