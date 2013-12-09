Momentum Ski Gears Up to Give Best Holiday Advice on Weekend Ski Getaways

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Skiing is a delightful activity that causes millions of people to look forward to winter every year. However, it is an expensive hobby requiring specialist resorts and equipment and in tough economic times, many are tempted to sacrifice their skiing holiday in order to keep to a tighter budget than previous years. Momentum Ski is a ski holiday specialist and has created a solution to this particular challenge, offering bespoke ski weekend getaways to top ski resorts so that individuals can get their fill of mountain air and carved turns without having to break the bank.



The weekend holiday breaks are designed to include everything individuals could need to make the most of the experience and stop them from having to worry about anything, with tailored packages that can include lift passes, equipment, rental ski and snowboard lessons, restaurant reservations, and fun activities like husky sledding on top of the hotels and flights.



The experience can also be tailored strictly according to budget, with destinations in France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria and accommodation from the most basic guesthouses to five star luxury hotels, with the same scalability in airline fares to provide maximum economy or indulgence depending on the client’s needs.



A spokesperson for Momentum Ski explained, “Weekend breaks are a great way to get away this winter without it costing the earth, and can give individuals two solid days of skiing in the best regions in the world, filled with beautiful views, clean air and open slopes. Along with the details of our package we’ve also given some handy hints and tips for getting the most out of a short break that comprise a different approach to a longer holiday, so it’s worth checking out the website for that.”



About Momentum Ski

Momentum Ski are specialists in ski trips to the Alps. They advise customers on their choice of resort and find just the accommodation to suit them. On their site are just a few of the most popular hotels that clients enjoy in selected ski resorts. Users regularly contact them for the best specialist independent advice and get help making the most of their ski trip for the coming winter. For more information, please visit: http://momentumski.com/